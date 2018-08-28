Eddie Murphy welcomes 10th child, second with fiancee Paige Butcher

What You Need to Know: Eddie Murphy

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Eddie Murphy is a father for the 10th time.

The Associated Press reported Dec. 3 that the 57-year-old actor and his fiancee, Paige Butcher, welcomed a baby boy.

Murphy’s publicist said in a statement for the couple that Max Charles Murphy was born Nov. 30 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. His middle name is a tribute to Murphy’s older brother, late comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia in 2017 at age 57.

Max is the second child for Butcher. She gave birth to her first child, 2-year-old daughter Izzy, in 2016. Murphy and Butcher have been together since 2012. Murphy had his first child, a son named Eric, in 1989 with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. His second child, Christian, 27, was born in 1990 when Murphy was dating Tamara Hood. He has five children with his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell: Bria, 28, Miles 25, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, and Bella, 16. He also has an 11-year-old daughter named Angel with Mel B of the Spice Girls.

The actor’s publicist said Max and Butcher are doing well.