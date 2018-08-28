Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: December 09, 2018

Eddie Murphy welcomes 10th child, second with fiancee Paige Butcher

Comments
What You Need to Know: Eddie Murphy

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Actor Eddie Murphy is a father for the 10th time.

The Associated Press reported Dec. 3 that the 57-year-old actor and his fiancee, Paige Butcher, welcomed a baby boy.

>> Read more trending news 

Murphy’s publicist said in a statement for the couple that Max Charles Murphy was born Nov. 30 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. His middle name is a tribute to Murphy’s older brother, late comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia in 2017 at age 57.

Related: Eddie Murphy to be father for the 10th time, expecting second child with girlfriend Paige Butcher

Max is the second child for Butcher. She gave birth to her first child, 2-year-old daughter Izzy, in 2016. Murphy and Butcher have been together since 2012. Murphy had his first child, a son named Eric, in 1989 with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. His second child, Christian, 27, was born in 1990 when Murphy was dating Tamara Hood. He has five children with his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell: Bria, 28, Miles 25, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, and Bella, 16. He also has an 11-year-old daughter named Angel with Mel B of the Spice Girls.

The actor’s publicist said Max and Butcher are doing well.

Related

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy welcomes 10th child with fiancee Paige Butcher

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy welcomes 10th child with fiancee Paige Butcher

Actor Eddie Murphy is a father of 10 after the birth of his son, Max Charles Murphy, with fiancee Paige Butcher.
 
 
View All

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.wedr.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2019 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE