Police sauy former Cincinnati Bengals Adam Jones was allegedly assaulted by a worker at Atlanta airport. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By Campbell Lutz, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police said former Cincinnati Bengals football player Adam “Pacman” Jones was assaulted by an airport contract worker at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta Tuesday.

The worker, identified as Frank Ragin, made a gesture toward Jones at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, Atlanta police said. Jones confronted the man about what he meant by the gesture and the two began to argue, according to police.

Police said the argument occurred on Concourse B near Gate B6.



Ragin is accused of punching Jones and injuring his face. He is also accused of striking Jones’ companion, a woman who has not been identified, and injuring her hand.

Police said Jones, 34, then pushed Ragin to the ground. Police eventually determined Ragin was the primary aggressor.

Ragin, who was charged with two counts of battery, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Ragin works for ABM, a contractor for the airport that deals with building maintenance and facility services.

Jones and his companion declined medical treatment.

Jones, who was drafted in 2005 out of West Virginia by the Tennessee Titans, has also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. The cornerback played in nine games for the Bengals last season. He is currently a free agent.