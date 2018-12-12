What You Need To Know: Kenya Moore

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than a month after welcoming her first child, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore is sharing Brooklyn Doris Daly with the world.

Moore, 47, shared the first photo of her “miracle baby” in the latest issue of People, which she also posted on her Instagram page.

“I finally have everything I’ve dreamed of,” Moore told the magazine. “She’s so perfect in so many ways. This little angel … so beautiful. I feel so blessed. It’s all been so worth it.”

The journey to get pregnant was not an easy one for the former Miss USA, who married New York restaurateur Marc Daly, 48, in St. Lucia in June 2017.

“There were so many scares along the way,” Moore said. “We held our breath every time we went to the doctor.”

With Moore being over the age of 40, her pregnancy was high-risk. People reported that doctors worried she had a false pregnancy when they couldn’t see the baby’s skeleton at the first ultrasound. She had pre-eclampsia in late October, which caused her to have extreme fluid retention and high blood pressure. Her condition worsened, and she was induced for labor.

“They told me, ‘Your condition is worsening so get your bags and go straight to the hospital, you’re delivering today,’” Moore said.

Daly flew in from New York and was by his wife’s side. Twelve hours after being hospitalized, Brooklyn was delivered via cesarean section, but the process took three hours.

“They couldn’t get the baby out,” she said. “There were all these complications and they knew if they cut into a fibroid, I could potentially bleed out and die. So they ended up cutting me vertically, too, to just get the baby out and make sure I survived the surgery. They were so scared they were going to lose me.”

Though her daughter was born six weeks premature, Moore says it was all worth it.

“Everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong, but she’s such a tough baby; so determined,” Moore said. “And every step of the way, she kept surviving and getting stronger. She’s my miracle baby. There’s no other way to describe it. She’s my miracle baby.”

Brooklyn is the couple’s first child together.