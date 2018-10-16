Now Playing
Posted: October 16, 2018

'Love & Hip Hop' star Erica Mena, boyfriend Clifford Dixon arrested 

Johns Creek Police Department
"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Erica Mena and her boyfriend, Clifford Dixon, were arrested in Georgia over the weekend.

By WSBTV.com

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. —

“Love & Hip Hop” star Erica Mena was arrested over the weekend in Johns Creek, Georgia, after an incident with her boyfriend, Clifford Dixon.

According to police paperwork obtained by WSB, someone called police on Mena and Dixon after allegedly hearing an argument between the two.

Officers said they interviewed witnesses and discovered Mena and Dixon had been fighting and Dixon had kicked down a locked door.

Dixon was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. Mena was arrested on possession of marijuana charges.

Mena was featured on Season 7 of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and was previously on a number of other reality and TV shows.

