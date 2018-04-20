Now Playing
Posted: April 20, 2018

Tekashi 6ix 9ine is Accused of Knowingly Sleeping with Underage Girl  

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

By Supa Cindy

Reports are saying that a 17 year old girl is claiming that she allegedly slept with Tikashi during his trip to L.A. before he hit this level  of fame.  READ FULL STORY HERE 

PHOTO: JOHNNY NUNEZ / WIRE IMAGE 

STORY: HOT NEW HIP HOP 

