Chicago International Film Festival chooses 'The Bikeriders' to close the show

On Wednesday, September 13, the organizers of The Chicago International Film Festival announced The Bikeriders, the biker gang drama starring Elvis' Austin Butler and Mad Max: Fury Road's Tom Hardy, will close the event.

Also, writer-director Jeff Nichols will be honored with the festival's Artistic Achievement Award.

The festival runs from October 11 to October 22 and has the distinction of being the longest-running competitive film festival in North America.

Inspired by Danny Lyon's iconic book of photography, The Bikeriders also stars Killing Eve Emmy winner Jodie Comer and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon, who is also appearing at this year's festival with his directorial debut, Eric Larue.

Bikeriders also stars The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's Boyd Holbrook and West Side Story's Mike Faist. The film hits theaters December 1.

Regarding honoring the movie's director, Chicago International Film Festival artistic director Mimi Plauché noted, "From his feature debut Shotgun Stories, which had its U.S. premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival in 2007, to his stunning follow-ups Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special, Loving, and his latest achievement The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols' work is remarkable for the stunning performances he elicits from his actors ... combined with a profound understanding of the human spirit and the often overlooked corners of American life."

