Chris Brown released from custody following rape allegation in Paris

What You Need To Know: Chris Brown

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Chris Brown was released from custody Tuesday after a woman accused him and two other people of rape, officials with the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Chris Brown has been released from custody over rape allegations against him in Paris. Brown strongly denied the accusations on Instagram. https://t.co/0oL9TB3wN5 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 22, 2019

The singer-songwriter was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of aggravated rape and drug infractions after a 24-year-old woman claimed she was assaulted by Brown in a hotel room last week, according to BBC News and The Associated Press.

Brown strongly denied the allegation in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE,” the post said. “FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015, but has continued to have run-ins with police.

An unidentified official told the AP that the woman who filed a rape complaint against Brown in Paris said she met the singer and his friends at a nightclub overnight on Jan. 15-16 and that they all went to a hotel in central Paris afterward. According to BBC News, two other men, including Brown’s bodyguard, were also detained after the alleged incident.

In France, aggravated rape is a crime that carries a punishment of 20 years imprisonment upon conviction, according to French newspaper Le Figaro.

