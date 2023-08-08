Chris Noth says he "strayed" on his wife, again denies "completely ridiculous" sex assault allegations

For the first time since his career was derailed by a pair of sexual assault allegations that surfaced against him in 2021, former Sex and the City star Chris Noth is opening up.

Noth told USA Today that he cheated on his wife, Tara Wilson. The 68-year-old actor told the paper, "I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture. What it isn't is a crime."

As reported, Noth was never charged for the accusations from two women, who say they linked up with him in 2004 and 2015, respectively. In a statement, he called the allegations "categorically false" and maintained "the encounters were consensual."

To the paper, Noth expressed, "There's nothing I can say to change anyone's mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave. It sounds defensive. I'm not. There's no criminal court. There's no criminal trial. There's nothing for me to get ... my story out."

He added, "And there's even more absurd add-ons that are completely ridiculous, that have absolutely no basis in fact."

Noth claimed he's "been slimed" by the accusations, which he said could potentially result in civil lawsuits, calling it "a money train for a lot of people."

Still, Noth, who was fired from The Equalizer show after the reports surfaced and suffered other blowback, remains determined. "I'm not going to lay down and just say it's over," he said.

"It's a salacious story, but it's just not a true one ... I'm an actor. ... And I have children to support. I can't just rest on my laurels."

He added, "So yeah, I have enough to let a year drift, but I don't know how to gauge or judge getting back into the club, the business, because corporations are frightened."

