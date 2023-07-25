Chuck Norris settles lawsuit after claiming he was cut out of at least $30 million in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' profits

Walker, Texas Ranger Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

At a time when Hollywood actors and writers are striking for a bigger piece of the profits in the days of streaming, the settlement of a Chuck Norris lawsuit over Walker, Texas Ranger underlines one of the strikers' arguments.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a 2019 lawsuit filed by the martial artist, actor and producer behind one of the most-rerun shows in the world claimed he was cut out of profits from Walker on streaming and video-on-demand, or SVOD, platforms.

Norris' camp claimed the alleged maneuvering from CBS and Sony Pictures — including reportedly hiding their own streaming profits — shorted him at least $30 million in profit sharing he was owed.

The trade reports a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed the case on Monday, July 24, when CBS and Norris' camp agreed to settle. However, the settlement was not disclosed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!