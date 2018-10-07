Now Playing
Posted: October 08, 2018

Comedian Katt Williams pleads not guilty to assault

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father Figures" in Los Angeles. Williams was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a driver. Williams is in jail Sunday, Oct, 7, 2018. He had come to Portland to perform in Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” comedy improv show Friday night. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. —

Comedian Katt Williams has pleaded not guilty in connection with an alleged assault on a hired driver at Portland International Airport.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says Williams was charged and pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault on Monday.

He had come to Portland to perform in Nick Cannon's "Wild 'N Out" comedy improv show Friday night.

Williams is accused of striking the driver of a town car after an argument about taking him and his dog to the show.

Port of Portland police say the unnamed victim sustained minor injuries to his face, including swelling and cuts.

Williams remains in custody on an unrelated arrest warrant as an alleged fugitive from Georgia.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Williams told court officials that he's currently on supervision for pot possession there.

