Comedian Matt Rife cancels two shows for "medical emergency"

Stand-up comedian and social media superstar Matt Rife suddenly canceled a pair of shows in Indiana on Wednesday for what he called a "last minute medical emergency."

The shows at the Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington had already been postponed from February, a fact that wasn't lost on an apologetic Rife.

"I'm so f******* sorry," the 28-year-old said in an Instagram Story. "i have to reschedule our shows tonight (again)."

He added, "I've been doing 40+ shows a month for a year and half and never had to do something like this, I’m so so sorry, i hope you understand and i love you so much."

The comedian became a social media sensation before launching his first world tour, ProbleMATTic, in 2023. He now boasts some 18.6 million followers on TikTok and 7.6 million on Instagram.

He made his first appearance at the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Hollywood Bowl on May 8, and in April he inked a deal with the streamer to follow up his 2023 Natural Selection special with two others.

