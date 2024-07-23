"Comedy's hard, man": Keanu Reeves on set accident that cracked his kneecap "like a potato chip"

While he seems to be indestructible in his John Wick movies, it seems Keanu Reeves let his guard down while working on a comedy, and it took a knee. Literally.

Keanu was chatting with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about the bad luck he had making Good Fortune, Aziz Ansari's forthcoming comedy.

"I was filming a scene with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen and we were in a cold plunge," Reeves began, adding he "was loving it."

After they finished the scene, he was doing the "cold shuffle" and his foot found a gap in a protective carpet. "My foot got caught in the pocket in the shuffle, and then I went [down]," he continued, miming the action. "And then, in slow motion, I went falling ... and my patella, kneecap, cracked like a potato chip."

Keanu joked, "Comedy’s hard, man."

