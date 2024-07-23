"Comedy's hard, man": Keanu Reeves on set accident that cracked his kneecap "like a potato chip"

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS/Scott Kowalchyk (Scott Kowalchyk/Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

By Stephen Iervolino

While he seems to be indestructible in his John Wick movies, it seems Keanu Reeves let his guard down while working on a comedy, and it took a knee. Literally.

Keanu was chatting with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about the bad luck he had making Good Fortune, Aziz Ansari's forthcoming comedy.

"I was filming a scene with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen and we were in a cold plunge," Reeves began, adding he "was loving it."

After they finished the scene, he was doing the "cold shuffle" and his foot found a gap in a protective carpet. "My foot got caught in the pocket in the shuffle, and then I went [down]," he continued, miming the action. "And then, in slow motion, I went falling ... and my patella, kneecap, cracked like a potato chip."

Keanu joked, "Comedy’s hard, man."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!