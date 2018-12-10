Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: December 10, 2018

Listen To Win Your Tiffany Haddish Tickets

Comments

99 Jamz! Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop and R&B welcomes Tiffany Haddish to South Florida NYE and we’ve got your tickets! Listen ALL WEEK LONG to WIN! 

 
 
View All

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.wedr.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE