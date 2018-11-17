WIN Tickets To iii Points 2019

99 JAMZ has your tickets to Miami’s alternative music festival - iii Points!

Check out over 100 live performances including headliners SZA, A$AP Rocky & Tyler The Creator...plus, art installations, food, drinks, lectures, workshops, after parties and more!

Listen all week long for your chance to WIN a pair of GA tickets to experience all three days of the iii Points Festival at Mana Wynwood, February 15th through the 17th!

Get your tickets NOW online at iiiPoints.com!

Learn more about iiiPoints at iiiPoints.com!

Courtesy of iiiPoints, and Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B...99 JAMZ!

MUST BE 18+!