Posted: October 22, 2018

Win Your Halloween Horror Nights Passes

99 JAMZ is offering you a chance to WIN tickets to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights™, select nights now through November 3rd. True fear comes from within. This year, time twists and turns on itself - ripping cinematic greats, cult classics and original nightmares from decades past into a new era of fear with ten terrifying houses, more than ever, five sinister scare zones and outrageous entertainment. 

Listen ﻿all this week for your chance to WIN a pair of 1-Day Universal Orlando Resort™ park-to-park tickets, Halloween Horror Nights 28™ tickets, and complementary parking. Plus, qualify for the Grand PrizeFOUR 1-Day Universal Orlando Resort™ park-to-park tickets, FOUR Halloween Horror Nights 28™ tickets with express passes, and one-night hotel accommodations on November 3rd

For all the gory details, visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com

Courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort™, and Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B...﻿99 JAMZ

Legal: WARNING! EVENT MAY BE TOO INTENSE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 13. NO COSTUMES OR MASKS ALLOWED. 

Halloween Horror Nights™ is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions and entertainment subject to availability and may change without notice. Free self-parking after 6PM is not valid on Halloween Horror Nights™ event nights. Other restrictions may apply. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2018 Universal Studios. © 2018 Universal Orlando™. All rights reserved. 

