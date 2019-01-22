Do you have what it takes to get Co-Signed??

DO YOU HAVE THE HOTTEST SONG IN THE CITY?? 🔥🔥🔥 Submit a link of your original song to earn the 99 Co-Sign! 5 songs will be chosen each month and the people of South Florida will decide on the winner on the 99 Jamz App and WEDR.com! The winner will get to Co-Host the Top 8 @ 8 with The Pac Jam and their winning song will be featured in Battle Jamz.Most importantly you will have a chance to participate in an artist showcase at the end of the year with VIP judges!

SUMBIT CLEAN SONGS ONLY [NO CURSING]

Read The Official 99-Cosign Rules Here