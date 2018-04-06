Presley Ann/Getty Images for Diesel, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

There are many Atlanta rappers who’ve contributed to hip hop, but which one invented trap music? Both T.I. and Gucci Mane are taking the credit.

Gucci Mane took to Instagram Friday to proclaim he was the “Inventor of Trap Music,” a gritty sub-genre of southern hip hop music signified by heavy drum kicks and synthesizers.

In his post, he declared his 2005 album, “Trap Music” was the original trap album.

T.I. posted a response on Instagram Monday. He said he was responsible for the unique sound, which is still maintained by musicians including 2 Chainz and Migos. On his Instagram page, he uploaded a screenshot of a Wikipedia page about his 2003 album “Trap Musik.”

“Ok,so.... AGAIN for the slow ones in the back...August 19th, 2003 Birth of Trap Muzik & Only fools dispute facts!!!” he wrote in the caption.

The disagreement sparked a conversation online as several flocked to Twitter to debate about the true originator. Many praised Gucci for the style.

Hip Hop DX reported that T.I. has said he invented the genre before. In 2017, he spoke to Angie Martinez and referenced his work then.

“There was no such thing as trap music prior to (me). No such thing,” T.I. said. “It didn’t exist. It was Outkast and crunk, like, that’s what it was. Organized Noize and crunk.”