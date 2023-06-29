Don't miss your shot: Disney+ dropping sing-along version of 'Hamilton'

Lin-Manuel Miranda's everything-winning production Hamilton was a hit when it came to Disney+ three years ago this Friday, June 30, and to celebrate, the streaming service is about to unveil a new version.

Just in time for Fourth of July weekend, the Hamilton Sing Along will let viewers at home shoot their shot as they try to replicate Miranda and company's complicated wordplay — or just sing along to the showstoppers they already know by heart.

For this version, the lyrics are displayed as the performers do their thing, karaoke style, so you can brush up on lines like, "So I'm the oldest and the wittiest and the gossip in New York City is insidious" as you watch.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

