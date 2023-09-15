Drew Barrymore on why her talk show is returning amid strikes

After receiving backlash for her decision to resume her daytime talk show amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Drew Barrymore posted an emotional video to social media Friday.



She took responsibility for the decision and said her intent was not to upset or hurt anymore. "I deeply apologize to writers, I deeply apologize to unions," she said.



"My decision to go back to the show — I didn't want to hide behind people," she continued. "I won't polish this with bells and whistles and publicists and corporate rhetoric. I'll just stand out there and accept and be responsible."



Barrymore also explained why she made the decision for The Drew Barrymore Show to resume production.



"I certainly couldn't have expected this kind of attention," she said. "We aren't gonna break rules, and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this because, as I said, this is bigger than me, and there are other people's jobs on the line."



The Drew Barrymore Show's fourth season is set to premiere September 18.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.