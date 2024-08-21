Ella Purnell recalls when she knew 'Fallout' was going to be a hit

Ahead of the show's 16 Emmy nominations and a renewal for season 2, Fallout star Ella Purnell found herself covered in slime and sweat — and that's when she knew Prime Video's video game adaptation was going to be great.

She tells Collider that the moment in question occurred when she and co-star Walton Goggins were on set, as her character Lucy and his Ghoul battled a tentacle-covered mutated aquatic creature.

"It was so tough. It was 100 degrees. Walton was sweating, because he was head-to-toe in prosthetics, and he's wearing a shirt, a waistcoat, a jacket, and a hat. They could not have put him in more clothes if they tried," she recalled to the website.

"It was challenging. There was slime everywhere, everyone was falling over, everyone was sweating. I was missing a shoe," she remembers.

"And my makeup artist, Mike Harvey, he was like, 'You know, it's the toughest shoots that make the best shows.'"

She adds, "Even though it was so tough, and the crew was struggling, the cast was struggling, and it was very tense, we all kind of knew. And we pushed through because we knew that we were making something really cool."

Purnell says she immersed herself in the lore of the hit video game franchise even before she zipped up Lucy's iconic blue suit. "I'd played the games, and spent so much time researching; living, breathing, eating everything Fallout. And putting on the Vault suit for the first time, I got emotional."

She added, "It was not lost on me how important this is, and what a special and profound opportunity I'd been given. I wanted to do it justice, and it was incredibly humbling."

