Emmy-winning show and tell: Bradley Cooper cameos on Oscar night episode of 'Abbott Elementary'

Bradley Cooper may not have won a trophy for Maestro during Sunday night's Oscars, but he was a trophy after the show ended: He was brought to a class for show-and-tell on Abbott Elementary, following the Academy Awards.

"For show and tell, I brought a famous person I saw outside," the student declares, waving in the star. The kids weren't too impressed at first, but Lisa Ann Walter's Melissa was immediately smitten.

"You are Bradley Cooper -- why are you Bradley Cooper!?" she stammers, asking, "Why are you here?"

Cooper explained "the best hoagies in the city" were across the street.

One student asked, "If you're famous, are you in Spider-Man?"

"I'm not in Spider-Man, but I'm in Guardians of the Galaxy," he offers, to which William Stanford Davis' surly janitor Mr. Johnson shouts, "No you're not!"

This leads Cooper to shout in character, "Are you freaking kidding me?! I'm the voice of Rocket Racoon!,"getting laughs from the students.

Janelle James' Ava tells him, "You don't look famous," to which another student agrees. "Yeah, shouldn't your teeth be whiter?"

Cooper explains, "They should, but I can't whiten them because they're too sensitive."

"Oh, I just loved you in The Holdovers. It was just so heartwarming," says Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara.



"It's The Hangover and no it's not," corrects Tyler James Williams' Gregory.

Guys, he's literally in a critically acclaimed film right now," Quinta Brunson's Janine insists, to which Melissa nods, "Oppenheimer."

"Is that the one about Napoleon?" Mr. Johnson asks.

Cooper says, "I wasn't in Oppenheimer," only to have Ava ask, "Are you sure? Everybody was in Oppenheimer."

Soon, the hoagie calls to Bradley, and he agrees to take a photo before leaving.

