Following podcast revelation, The Rock wants to know who verbally abused Rebecca Ferguson on set

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In a chat on the podcast Reign with Josh Smith, Mission: Impossible franchise veteran Rebecca Ferguson had listeners guessing as to whom she was referring when speaking about an "absolute idiot" of an abusive A-list movie co-star.

And Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, her co-star in 2014's Hercules, says he wants answers.

The actress allowed it was neither Tom Cruise nor her Greatest Showman co-star Hugh Jackman, but didn't go any further and was careful not to give away the project — or the offender's gender.

"I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out," she recalls.

"And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet ... no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set."

"This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, 'You call yourself an actor?' and 'This is what I have to work with?'" Ferguson added, "I stood there just breaking."

She recalled eventually standing up for herself, demanding to act against "a tennis ball" instead of the offender, but was denied.

Instead, the actress says she performed to the back of the co-star's head for the remainder of the shoot.

For his part, Johnson chimed in, "Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls***. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman."

The Rock added, "I'd like to find out who did this."

