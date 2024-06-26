'Forrest Gump' stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright to reunite in new film 'Here'

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, who both starred in the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, are reuniting for a new project.

This fall, the actors will star in the drama Here, by director Robert Zemeckis, which is based on the 2014 graphic novel by Richard McGuire.

“The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form,” according to a description of the project. “Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right Here.”

First-look photos for the film show Hanks and Wright on set with Zemeckis. New stills from the film show Hanks and Wright as younger and older versions of themselves at different stages in life.

One image shows Hanks and Wright as a young couple at their small wedding with family and friends, which is being held in a small living room.

Another image shows a younger Hanks and Wright embracing, while another shows Wright’s character celebrating her 50th birthday party with Hanks’ character and loved ones all around.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Zemeckis talked about how traditional makeup effects and digital de-aging effects helped achieve the different versions of Hanks and Wright across different eras of life.

The director has used similar techniques in his past films, including The Polar Express, Beowulf and A Christmas Carol.

Here is expected to arrive in theaters on Nov. 15, 2024.

