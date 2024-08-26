The 'Friends' couch, Geller Cup up for grabs as Julien's Auction celebrates sitcom's 30th anniversary

If it's like you're always stuck in second gear, Julien's Auctions will be there for you.

That's because the auction house is celebrating 30 years of Friends by putting a massive trove of props, wardrobe, set pieces and other memorabilia from the beloved sitcom on the block.

The live and online auction takes place from Los Angeles on Sept. 23 and will let fans get their hands on set dec pieces from Ross' apartment; a sweater worn by the late Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing; a striped shirt worn by Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani; and tons of other treasures.

Over its 10-year run on NBC, the show welcomed loads of guest stars, and hitting the block will be items used or worn by Susan Sarandon, Bruce Willis, Dakota Fanning, Winona Ryder and many others.

Possibly the most iconic item up for grabs: a studio-made replica of the Friends couch. Just don't forget to PIVOT!

Check out all the items here.

David Goodman, CEO of Julien's Auctions, noted in a statement, "Every day, somewhere around the world Friends is playing on a screen, which speaks to its enormous popularity and its attraction of new fans even decades after its finale."

He adds, "Julien's is thrilled to represent this iconic collection brought us to by Warner Bros. Television that celebrates the 30th anniversary of this legendary show that achieved the absolute zenith of pop culture."

