"Friends on and off camera": Vanna White shares photo with new 'Wheel of Fortune' co-host Ryan Seacrest

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest are bonding ahead of the new Wheel of Fortune season.

On Tuesday, White shared a sweet photo on Instagram with her new co-host at dinner sharing one of their favorite meals.

"Friends on and off camera," White wrote in the caption of the post. "Enjoying one of our favorites, Chicken and Dumplings!"

Seacrest replied in the comments section of the post, "Always a treat! Here's to more fun moments and delicious bites," along with a dumpling emoji.

The duo will take the reins of Wheel of Fortune together when the show's new season kicks off this fall.

Seacrest is taking over Pat Sajak's longtime role as co-host of the iconic game show. Sajak spun the wheel for a final time on the syndicated show in June, though he will be back for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC in October.

Since the announcement, Sajak welcomed Seacrest to the Wheel set with White to show him the ropes.

In one promo video for the new season, Sajak tells Seacrest what he'll enjoy most about hosting the show is "meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home," noting that "people love this show" as a daily escape they can watch as family.

"You're never going to find a better job," Sajak added before motioning to White. "And you're never going to find a better co-host."

