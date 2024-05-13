George Clooney to make Broadway debut in adaptation of his 'Good Night, and Good Luck'

George Clooney and his longtime producing partner Grant Heslov are taking their Academy Award-nominated 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck to Broadway.

The spring 2025 production, co-written by Clooney and Heslov, will be directed by Tony winner David Cromer and will mark Clooney's Broadway debut.

The play will have Clooney playing legendary newsman Edward R. Murrow, who was portrayed by David Strathairn in Clooney's film.

Cromer said in a statement, "Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today's media landscape. There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience."

Clooney added, "I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to."

The play will be staged at a Shubert Organization theater yet to be announced.

