For Giving Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston supports the Matthew Perry Foundation

Ron Davis/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

In an Instagram StoryJennifer Aniston marked November 28th's Giving Tuesday by raising awareness for the Matthew Perry Foundation in honor of her late former Friends co-star.

The non-profit was established by the actor's family after his death at age 54 on October 28. Perry suffered from addiction for most of his life.

"For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation – which is working to help those suffering with addiction," posted Aniston.

"He would have been grateful for the love," she continued, adding a heart emoji.

Aniston's call to action also included Perry's own words, quoted by the official Instagram of the charity started in his name: "Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down."

