Godzilla's a monster on the small screen, too: Apple TV+ announces season 2 of 'Monarch', "multiple" spin-offs

As Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues to leave a huge box office footprint, the rumbling is growing on the small screen, as well.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ announced its hit show set in Godzilla's so-called Monsterverse, Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, is getting a second season.

What's more, plans are underway for "multiple spinoffs" of the series, which stars Anna Sawai, Kurt Russell and his real-life son Wyatt.

Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+, praised executive producers Chris Black and Matt Fraction, along with the show's stars, saying, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted and talented cast and creative team."

He adds, "We couldn't be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise as we expand [Legendary Entertainment's] Monsterverse."

Monarch spans three generations and follows two siblings as they uncover family connections to the titular company that first discovered the monsters in our world decades ago. The Russells play the same character, U.S Army Officer Lee Shaw, in the 1950s and 50 years later, who becomes a key to unraveling the Monarch company's deepest secrets.

