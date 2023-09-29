'Golden Bachelor' premiere recap: Gerry meets the women, gives out 1st impression rose

The Golden Bachelor kicked off Thursday with an unforgettable night for Bachelor Gerry Turner.

As each of the 22 women vying for Turner's heart arrived at the mansion, some shared their excitement and nervousness for the journey ahead.

Some memorable introductions included Edith, 60, who was the first woman to step out of the limo to meet Turner. She started the night by popping confetti with Turner in front of the mansion.

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Florida, arrived with a basket of chicken eggs to tell Turner about her love for chickens and ducks.

Faith, 61, arrived at the mansion on a motorcycle, and Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota said she once dated Prince and surprised Turner by doing a quick change out of a grandma costume with a walker into her dress.

"We're all breaking the stereotypical view of what a senior looks like," Leslie said.

Jimmy Kimmel's Aunt Chippy, who has appeared on Kimmel's talk show in the past, also arrived in the limo to meet Turner.

After meeting all the women, Turner gave a brief toast before April stole him away first to get to know him better. In addition to a basket of eggs, she surprised Turner with a calendar of photos of herself filled with just the month of April.

Theresa also had a sweet moment with Turner when she read him a note from her daughter. Turner then surprised Theresa with a cupcake for her 70th birthday and the two shared a kiss.

But it was Faith who earned the first impression rose after she serenaded him with her guitar and a song.

"You made this impression not because you rode in on a motorcycle, not even because you have a beautiful voice and you sang a song to me, but because of what you're doing right now, you're making me feel very special," Turner told her.

The first women to be women sent home during the first rose ceremony included Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, North Carolina, who is also the mother of former Bachelor Matt James.

