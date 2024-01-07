Golden Globes 2024: The winners

The 81st Golden Globe Awards aired on Sunday night, with Jo Koy hosting from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Here's a list of the winners:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Oppenheimer
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Poor Things
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Director — Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"What Was I Made For?" Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish, FINNEAS
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Beef
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
