Posted: December 10, 2018

Hilary Duff on 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot rumors: 'There's been some conversations'

What You Need To Know: Hilary Duff

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Could "Lizzie McGuire" be heading back to TV? 

According to "Entertainment Tonight," actress Hilary Duff, who starred in the Disney Channel teen sitcom that aired from 2001 to 2004, said "there's been some conversations" about a possible reboot. 

"It could be a possibility, or it could be nothing, so we'll see," Duff, now 31, told "ET" last week, adding that "it's definitely not a go."

"I don't want to get everyone wild talking about it," she said.

But Duff said she's "excited" by the idea of a revival.

"I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life," Duff told "ET." "If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing."

The mother of two also said there have "been lots of conversations about" where her character would be today.

"I don't think she's a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon," Duff said.

Hilary Duff on 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot rumors: 'There's been some conversations'

Hilary Duff on 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot rumors: 'There's been some conversations'

Actress Hilary Duff said she's 'excited' by the idea of a 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot.
 
 
