'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' digs up $71 million through Fourth of July

Disney's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to keep up with box office expectations that predicted it would gross somewhere between $80 and $85 million through July 4.

The latest and final chapter in the Indiana Jones saga, starring Harrison Ford, added an estimated $11.8 million to its domestic haul on Monday bringing the total to $71 million. However, Variety reports that, unlike other holidays, Independence Day doesn't traditionally draw huge crowds into movie theaters, since families are usually hitting the beach, barbecuing, or watching the fireworks. It's the time off around the holiday that attracts moviegoers, so reaching that $82-$85 million is seeming more likely.

However, while the $82 million domestic gross is in line with predictions, it's not a great start for a film that cost just shy of $300 million to make, not including marketing.

As for the remainder of the top five, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse landed second and added an estimated $3 million on Monday, bringing its North American tally to $343 million, rapidly closing in on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's $355 million, to become the year's second highest-grossing domestic film.

Disney-Pixar's animated comedy Elemental finished third, adding an estimated $3 million on Monday, raising its North American total to $92 million.

Fourth place went to the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings, which added an estimated $1.89 million on Monday, followed by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, rounding out the top five with an estimated $1.7 million.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.