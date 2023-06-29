Jada Pinkett Smith announces new memoir, gives update on ﻿'Red Table Talk'

Jada Pinkett Smith announced Thursday she'll be releasing a new tell-all memoir this October — and she's determined to tell the true story of her life.

"On October 17th, I invite you into a journey that, understandably, many think they already know," she wrote on Instagram, sharing the cover of her new book, Worthy.

"The fact that I have, in the last four years contributed to the creation and perpetuation of falsehoods about myself, in which other untrue narratives were birthed, has surely aided in the misunderstandings that surround me," she said. "This fall, with deep humility and respect, I will take back my narrative."

With Worthy, Smith promises readers a firsthand account of the "unraveling truths" of her life, delving into significant moments, such as her "challenging upbringing in Baltimore" and "controversial life in Hollywood."

The 51-year-old entertainer told People she began her writing process in December 2021 and decided now would be a good time to release the book, in an effort to clear up misconceptions fans have about her life.

"So many people feel because of my talk show Red Table Talk that they know my journey. And they really don't," she said.

Smith also hinted at a return of Red Table Talk after Facebook Watch was shut down in April. Of the show's return, she said some platforms have already reached out and that the show is "definitely coming back."

Starting in October, Smith will embark on a cross-country book tour, kicking off in New York and ending in Los Angeles.

The full Worthy tour itinerary, tickets and book information can be found at Ourworthyjourney.com.

