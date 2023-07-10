Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans in first footage since mysterious "medical complication"

Jamie Foxx was spotted out and about in Chicago, in the first footage since his mysterious "medical complication" in April left him hospitalized and out of the spotlight.

TMZ got footage of Jamie aboard a yacht cruising on the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon, July 9 -- he was close enough for fans to record the encounter and cheer him on.

For his part, the shades-wearing Ray Oscar winner waved back, and flashed a peace sign as the boat cruised on by.

The gossip site also reported Foxx was seen out on the town the previous evening, "getting active on his feet, no less, and looking to be in great spirits there too."

Foxx's health scare, which was first made public by his daughter and Beat Shazam co-host Corinne, has been a mystery. While she mentioned he was "already on his way to recovery" thanks to "quick action and great care," exactly what went wrong is still unknown.

Complicating matters, his famous friends had weighed in, including his friend Charles "Charlie Mack" Alston, who asked fans to pray for the 55-year-old star.

On May 3, there was a post from Foxx's Instagram account, with the message, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Later that month, Corinne pushed back at news reports that said Foxx's condition was worse than first known.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild," she said, noting Foxx, "has been out of the hospital for weeks," and was even playing pickleball.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.