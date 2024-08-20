Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck on Tuesday after two years of marriage, according to legal documents obtained by ABC News.

The Hollywood power couple married in July 2022 in Las Vegas. Lopez announced their marriage on her website, sharing at the time, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

The next month, the couple celebrated their nuptials at a second wedding ceremony in Georgia.

In 2003, the couple was engaged to be married but postponed their nuptials and ultimately went their separate ways.

Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005; they announced their separation in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. The exes share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Lopez married her third husband, singer Marc Anthony, in 2004; they announced their split in 2011 after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Following Lopez's breakup with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in 2021, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship.

Lopez told People in 2022, "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

