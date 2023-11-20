Just Friends reunion: Amy Smart and Ryan Reynolds appear in "stupid ad" for Reynolds' Aviation Gin

Maximum Effort

By Stephen Iervolino

Amy Smart reunited with her Just Friends co-star Ryan Reynolds nearly 18 years to the day the rom-com premiered.

But according to the ad, she wants no part of what turned out to be a new Friendsgiving spot for his Aviation American Gin brand.

The ad has Amy entering a greenscreened version of a cozy, holiday-decorated living room in New Jersey and saying her line, which conspicuously sounds like ad copy.

"This is weird," she admits, scrunching up her face.

However, as they run through multiple takes, she gets wind that something is up. "So this is a stupid ad for your gin company?" she asks.

"Well, let's not rush to judgment," Reynolds says. "This is a self-funded sequel predicated on a loose interpretation of IP law," he attempts, before admitting Amy is right.

"Wow. Dirty," she says miffed, before walking out of frame and smashing the bottle off-camera.

"Wow," Ryan says. "Never work with your heroes, right?" Amy then responds off-camera, "You're not my f****** hero!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!