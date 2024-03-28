Kenan Thompson discusses 'Quiet on Set' and working with Dan Schneider

Kenan Thompson, who starred in the Nickelodeon shows All That and Kenan and Kel as a teen, is speaking out about allegations made about his former producer Dan Schneider in the documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

"I think it's a good thing that the doc is out and is putting things on display that need to be told for accountability sake, but it's definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place," Thompson said of Nickelodeon during an appearance on Tamron Hall's chat show on Wednesday, March 27.

Addressing the accusations that Schneider created a toxic work environment, the Saturday Night Live star recalled that many of them happened after his tenure on the network.

"Dan wasn't really on Kenan and Kel like that," he explains. "He got a 'created by' credit, but it was a different showrunner, so our worlds weren't overly overlapping like that outside of All That necessarily."

“My heart goes out to anybody that's been victimized, or their families," he said.

After noting that the production company said it was investigating all the allegations, Thompson said, "Well, investigate more."

"It's supposed to be a safe place, you know?" he added. "It's supposed to be a safe place for kids and to hear all about that it's just like, 'How dare you,' you know?'"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.