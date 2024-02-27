Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller and more appear in 'Horizon' trailer

The first trailer for Kevin Costner's western epic, Horizon: An American Saga, has arrived.

The two-part cinematic event chronicles the "Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West," according to a description about the upcoming films.

In the trailer, audiences get a glimpse of the Old West and how it was won and lost, as well as the star-studded cast who helps tell the story.

In addition to Costner, other actors who star in the upcoming film and appear in the tease include Sienna Miller, Luke Wilson and Jamie Campbell Bower. The cast also includes Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee and Michael Anganaro.

Costner co-wrote the script for the epic with Jon Baird.

According to a description about Horizon, the films span "the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865."

"Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America," the film description continues.

Ahead of the trailer release, Costner took to Instagram to say that the trailer is "something I've been thinking about for a long time."

"I made it for you," he added.

Chapter one of Horizon: An American Saga will be released on June 28. Chapter two will hit theaters on Aug. 16.

