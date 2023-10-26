Kris Jenner reflects on her "biggest regret" - past infidelity during her marriage

Reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner has offered candid insight into her past infidelity during her marriage to late attorney Robert Kardashian, Sr.

The revelation came during the Wednesday, October 25 episode of The Kardashians when her daughter, Khloé Kardashian, asked her about her unfaithfulness. Kris, who was married to Robert for 12 years, attributed her actions to her youthful naivety.

She acknowledged that her early 20s played a significant role in her decision, stating, "I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions."

When pressed for a specific reason, Kris admitted she's still uncertain. She characterized Robert as a "great husband and dad" and expressed deep remorse, labeling her actions as her "life's biggest regret."

Despite their divorce, Kris and Robert remained close until his passing in 2003.

The conversation was shaped by watching Khloé navigate co-parenting with Tristan Thompson, a relationship that ended publicly after his infidelity scandals.

In her own life, Kris sees her past actions as integral to her journey, believing that everything happens for a reason and her daughters with ex Caitlyn Jenner might not have come into her life without those experiences.

"You know, I'm not proud of the way that I behaved during that time, but you know what?" she told Khloé. "Everything happens for a reason. I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan. And without that whole thing happening, there never would've been Kendall and Kylie."

