Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis reunite on set of 'Freaky Friday 2'

Somebody matched their Freak—y Friday!

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have reunited on the set of Freaky Friday 2. Disney released a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the long-awaited sequel on Monday, which is currently filming in LA.

Lohan and Curtis are reprising their roles of Anna and Tess Coleman in the movie, which will head to theaters in 2025.

Freaky Friday 2 picks up years after the events of the original film. According to a press release, the plot follows an adult Anna, who "now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

Other original cast members Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon will also return for this film, along with Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.

Joining the cast this time around are Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons.

Curtis shared a photo holding hands with Lohan while on set for the film to her Instagram on Monday. "WE ARE FREAKING OUT because the Coleman's are getting FREAKY AGAIN!" Curtis captioned the post.

Nisha Ganatra is directing the movie, which is being produced by Curtis and executive produced by Lohan.

