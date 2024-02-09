Mark Ruffalo honored by '13 Going on 30' co-star Jennifer Garner at Walk of Fame ceremony

Mark Ruffalo was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, with his 13 Going on 30 co-star Jennifer Garner paying tribute to her longtime pal with a hilarious and heartfelt speech.

Ruffalo, who scored his fourth Oscar nomination last month for his work in Poor Things, attended the event with his wife, Sunrise Coigney, and their three children: Keen, Bella and Odette.

Garner, who 20 years ago starred opposite Ruffalo in the 2004 rom-com 13 Going on 30, delivered a hilarious speech she said she wrote in the car on the way to the ceremony after being asked to speak just the night before.

"Why wasn't I asked to do this in the first place?" she jokingly asked. "I kicked off the Mark Ruffalo rom-com era!"

"Thank God I showed up," Garner added. "I have got to be here to honor and elucidate rom-com Ruffalo."

The Alias alum spoke about how "lucky" she and Ruffalo are for having starred in a movie that "still means something to people."

Garner ribbed Ruffalo for having tried to drop out of 13 Going on 30 after the first rehearsal for what became one of the most memorable scenes of the film: the "Thriller" dance sequence, which the two recreated for a photo op.

"To work with you, Mark, is to love you — I don't care what anyone says," she said, ending her speech on one last laugh.

Also speaking at Ruffalo's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was his friend Timothy McNeil, who read a speech of his own, as well as one from Laura Dern, who had to pull out of the event due to illness, and David Fincher, who directed Ruffalo in 2007's Zodiac.

