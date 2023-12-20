Meghan Markle cameos in coffee brand's Instagram update

For those who miss seeing Meghan Markle on camera in Suits, the so-called runaway royal plays multiple members of a hard-working coffee company team in a new Instagram video.

Markle appears in a post from Clevr, a California-based instant latte company in which she's invested.

As Clevr co-founder Hannah Mendoza gives followers a tour of her facility — and the team that has been toiling away on holiday orders — the Duchess of Sussex pops up as a packing line worker, a "slightly nerdy" IT worker and a member of the ops team, called "the glue" that holds the company together.

On the latter "job," Markle is pretending to be busy on the phone, but accidentally cracks up as she passes the camera.

Captioning the video, Mendoza noted, "Damn, you’re keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements." She added, "[S]o grateful for the immense love and support this year—thanks for helping us keep the latte-loving dream alive, and thriving!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.