A Message for Jada Pinkett Smith: YOU should STOP.....

ACCORDING to the renowned sports journalist, Stephen A. Smith: “There are a few questions that Jada Pinkett Smith deserves to be asked to her. Where’s your compassion? Where’s your decency? Where is your respect for a man you still acknowledge as your husband? Where is the respect for a man you walked down the aisle with and pledged your life to in 1997 for better or worse, for rich or [for] poorer, in sickness and in health, ‘til death do you part?” Jada’s recent actions are not in line with her wedding vows, and should have been kept private. Her highly publicized affair with August Alsina, as well as her reaction to the infamous Oscars slap incident, have not enhanced her husband’s public image.

“Somebody gotta say it to Jada plain and simple: Go to the Torah, go to the Bible, go to the holy Quran, pick whatever you want,” he said. “Let’s talk about the role of a wife, at least from the perspective of just sparing him.....”

Will Smith does not deserve what Jada Pinkett Smith has done to him...

You may listen to Stephen’s take on the subject matter in the video presented below.

2022 Critics Choice Awards Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

