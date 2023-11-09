Met Gala announces its 2024 theme: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"

Are we going to see PJs on the Met Gala red carpet next year?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Wednesday that "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" will be the highly anticipated theme for the Costume Institute's Spring 2024 Exhibition and Gala.

According to a release from the institution, the theme will "explore notions of rebirth and renewal, using nature as a metaphor for the impermanence of fashion."

No co-chairs for the event have been announced for the benefit which is set for May 6, 2024, and celebrates the launch of the spring exhibition. Proceeds from the event go towards funding the Costume Institute's exhibitions and other projects.

"Sleeping Beauties will heighten our engagement with these masterpieces of fashion by evoking how they feel, move, sound, smell and interact when being worn, ultimately offering a deeper appreciation of the integrity, beauty and artistic brilliance of the works on display," stated Met CEO Max Hollein in the announcement.

But of course, the red carpet for the annual event becomes a celebrity showcase, and you can be sure designers are already dreaming up outrageous looks for the night's "Sleeping Beauties" theme.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.