Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore in six 'Harry Potter' films, dies at 82

Michael Gambon, the Irish actor who played Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, has died at 82.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon, a statement from the award-winning actor's family said.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia."

The statement continued, "We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

Gambon succeeded the late Richard Harris in the role of the charming wizard headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, after the latter passed away just before the opening of 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Gambon's run as Dumbledore began with 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

