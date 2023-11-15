Movie fans snag more than $16.4 million worth of Hollywood props and memorabilia at UK auction

By Stephen Iervolino

The U.K.-based auction house Propstore's massive auction of Hollywood memorabilia wrapped up over the weekend, and the numbers are in: The event that ran from November 9 - 12 fetched $16.4 million, with movie fans from all over the world shelling out big to own a piece of Hollywood history.

Some of the biggest earners were a light-up, screen-used head of the protocol droid C-3PO from 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. The item, from the personal collection of Anthony Daniels, the actor who played him in every movie in the saga, sold for $838,750 — quite a step up from the low-end estimate of $575,000.

Harrison Ford's bullwhip from 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, estimated to go for anywhere from $115,000-$230,000, surpassed expectations by selling for $350,750.

Chris Evans' shield from 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger fetched $122,000 — higher than the highest predicted estimate of $115,000.

A cigarette lighter used by Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley in 1986's Aliens could have fetched anywhere from around $3,800 to $6,800, but it instead sold for more than $14,800.

Lee Van Cleef's Angel Eyes hat from The Good, The Bad and the Ugly went for more than $167,000 — nearly 70 grand more than expected, while a hand-painted Robert McGinnis poster from 1965's James Bond film Thunderball was expected to fetch at least $99,000 and change but sold for a staggering $335,500.

Speaking of posters, the auction house has announced a new batch of movie artwork has gone on the block, between now and December 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

