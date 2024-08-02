Netflix announces fourth annual Geeked Week coming in September

Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino

Netflix has just announced it is holding its fourth annual Geeked Week, starting Sept. 16 and "culminating with a live, in-person fan event" in Atlanta on the evening of Sept. 19.

The streaming giant notes it will be the first time its celebration of nerd-friendly titles — from live-action shows like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday and Avatar: The Last Airbender to anime titles including Cowboy Bebop and Neon Genesis Evangelion — will be live.

More details on the week of programming will be released in the coming weeks, but last year's celebration saw the streaming service debut a slew of new trailers, teases for video games and celebrity interviews. 

