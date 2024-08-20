Netflix drops a tease for Ryan Murphy's next 'Monster' anthology: 'The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

Netflix has debuted a teaser to Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, producer Ryan Murphy's follow-up to his Emmy-winning DAHMER Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The tease starts with a simple title card to set up the story, as a car pulls up to a mansion: "On August 20, 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez murdered their parents."

The title characters are shown from behind striding toward the home, then entering it, with one of them holding a shotgun. As it fades, there's the sound of a rifle being racked and a pair of gunshots.

The tease also revealed the premiere date: Sept. 19.

Newcomers Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch portray Lyle and Erik Menendez; their parents, unseen in the teaser, are portrayed by Javier Bardem (Jose) and Chloë Sevigny (Kitty).

Nathan Lane also stars as investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, who covered the trials for Vanity Fair.

In real life, the brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

DAHMER reached 1 billion view hours in its first 60 days on Netflix, making it only one of four series to achieve the milestone. The series went on to earn multiple awards, including a Best Actor trophy for lead Evan Peters and a Best Supporting Actress Emmy for Niecy Nash-Betts.

