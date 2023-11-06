Netflix gives fans a peek behind the curtain of stage production of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'

On November 6, known to fans as Stranger Things Day, Netflix gave a peek behind the curtain of Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

The stage production prequel of the streaming series phenomenon opens in previews at London's Phoenix Theatre before its official opening December 14.

In the snippet provided by Netflix, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer explain that while they and their writers were working on the fourth season of the show, they realized there was "definitely" more story to tell.

To that end, the show is set in the series' Hawkins, Indiana, in 1959 and centers on the younger version of some of the show's main characters. Oscar Lloyd plays the younger version of David Harbour's Jim Hopper; Isabella Pappas plays Winona Ryder's character Joyce; Patrick Vaill plays the younger version of Matthew Modine's Dr. Brenner.

The brothers go on to explain that the play centers on when Henry Creel — the character who becomes the evil Vecna — moved into the paranormal town.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow director Stephen Daldry says he was a massive fan of Stranger Things, calling the play a "passion project for me for years."

Visual effects designer Jamie Harrison teases, "There are a lot of monsters, lots of blood and gut effects ... vanishes and appearances," and lots of other surprises he doesn't want to spoil.

"It's completely mind-blowing," Vaill expresses.

