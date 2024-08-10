New 'Mufasa: The Lion King' trailer released at D23

A new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King arrived Friday.

Disney shared the new look at the highly anticipated Barry Jenkins-directed film, a prequel to The Lion King, at D23, the company's annual fan expo.

Aaron Pierre voices Mufasa in the new film. James Earl Jones voiced Mufasa in previous Lion King movies.

Other new cast members include Kelvin Harrison Jr., who voices Taka (aka Scar), and Anika Noni Rose, who voices Mufasa's mother Afia, among others.

John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter are reprising their roles from the 2019 live-action Lion King remake as Rafiki, Pumbaa, Timon, Simba and Nala, respectively.

Notably, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, is voicing Kiara, Simba and Nala's daughter.

"The journey of this film is kind of understanding how someone can build a family out of these very disparate parts," Jenkins told GMA in April.

The Moonlight director added that it's also about "how people who may be alone can find strength by coming together."

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release in theaters on Dec. 20.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.